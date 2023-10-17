6 arrested, firearms, drugs seized in western P.E.I.: RCMP

Police in Prince Edward Island say they have arrested six people and seized a number of firearms, drugs, contraband cigarettes, and money in St. Raphael.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on St. Raphael Road on Monday.

During the search, police reportedly seized:

13 firearms, all long guns

115 grams of cocaine

150 methamphetamine pills

a quantity of crystal methamphetamine

14,600 contraband cigarettes

more than $8,000 in cash

drug trafficking paraphernalia

According to police, most of the firearms were secured, but they are considering charges as two of them were stored unsafely.

Police say other charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

