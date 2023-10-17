6 arrested, firearms, drugs seized in western P.E.I.: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
Police in Prince Edward Island say they have arrested six people and seized a number of firearms, drugs, contraband cigarettes, and money in St. Raphael.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on St. Raphael Road on Monday.
During the search, police reportedly seized:
- 13 firearms, all long guns
- 115 grams of cocaine
- 150 methamphetamine pills
- a quantity of crystal methamphetamine
- 14,600 contraband cigarettes
- more than $8,000 in cash
- drug trafficking paraphernalia
According to police, most of the firearms were secured, but they are considering charges as two of them were stored unsafely.
Police say other charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residentsHundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.
-
Salvation Army receives $10,000 from City of Barrie to support vital operationsBarrie Mayor Alex Nuttall presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday to help with day-to-day operations as the charity deals with high demand.
-
Lethbridge working to expand homeless shelter spaces as winter approachesLethbridge's encampment strategy has been in place since the spring, but with colder weather on the way, the city is changing how it deals with its most vulnerable.
-
'We still have a chance': Riders can still clinch playoff spot despite losing recordThe Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) can still clinch the final West Division playoff spot with a win this weekend against the Calgary Stampeders (5-11).
-
'Go out there and get your last win': Wes Cates encourages Riders to end on a positive note, following six straight lossesWes Cates is encouraging the Riders to end out the year on a positive note – to put a stop to the green and white’s six game losing streak ahead of its final regular season matchup.
-
Flight paths back to normal with Saskatoon airport runway reopeningSaskatoon’s main runway is now open after two summers of construction and restoration, but it doesn’t mean any changes for travellers using the airport.
-
Hate crimes unit investigating anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim comments in EdmontonEdmonton police's hate crimes unit is investigating two incidents in Edmonton since Sunday.