6 arrested, guns and drugs seized amid investigation into Hells Angels on Vancouver Island

Six people have been arrested amid a year-long drug-trafficking investigation targeting a Vancouver Island organized crime group with ties to the Hells Angels.

British Columbia's Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) says officers executed four search warrants at homes in Comox, B.C., and Campbell River, B.C., on Thursday, netting 3.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, several guns, a vehicle, $160,000 in cash and Hells Angels paraphernalia.

Police say the six Vancouver Island residents are linked to organized crime, including a 43-year-old man from Campbell River, a 57-year-old man from Comox, a 39-year-old man from Cumberland, a 46-year-old woman from Comox, a 32- year-old man from Sooke, and a 29-year-old woman from Victoria.

All six people have been released from custody pending charges, police said Monday.

“We know small communities and areas outside the Lower Mainland are not immune to the negative effects of gangs and organized crime," said CFSEU deputy operations officer Supt. Duncan Pound in a statement.

“Working with our partners on Vancouver Island in a collaborative and coordinated effort is critical to ensuring that those who seek to put us and our communities at risk are held accountable," Pound said.

Police say the seized drugs will be sent to a lab for analysis while the guns will be sent to the CFSEU's provincial forensics lab for processing.