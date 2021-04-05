6 B.C. McDonald's locations have already closed so far this month over COVID-19 exposures

Just five days into April, six B.C. McDonald's locations have already recorded COVID-19 exposures, leading to temporary closures.

The company's policy is to close the restaurant while third-party cleaning and sanitizing is done after an employee tests positive.

The following are locations where employees are known to have had the coronavirus recently:

32983 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on April 5 about two employees; they last worked on April 2.

3310 15th Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on April 4; the employee last worked on April 2.

1940 Oxford Connector in Port Coquitlam. A notice was posted on April 4; the employee last worked on April 2.

2330 Ottawa St. in Port Coquitlam. A notice was posted on April 4; the employee last worked on April 2.

12930 96 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 3; the employee last worked on March 31.

1706 Robson St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 1; the employee last worked on March 28.

About four dozen more of these notices have been posted at McDonald's locations across B.C. so far this year.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public notices from their respective health authorities.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.