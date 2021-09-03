6 charged in central Alberta drug trafficking investigation, drug and weapon seizures

A three-month investigation into drug trafficking in Wetaskiwin, Alta., resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash, tobacco, firearms, and weapons.

RCMP say it initiated an investigation in June this year resulting in the search of a home and business in the area of 47 Street and 49 Avenue on Wednesday.

The searches located a number of firearms, a prohibited firearm, a “quantity” of ammunition, knives, a “quantity” of Canadian cash, drug paraphernalia, and electronics. Mounties say they also located drugs believed to be methamphetamines and cocaine, as well as tobacco.

Six people, five of whom are living in Wetaskiwin, were charged with various offences as a result of the search, RCMP say.

Wetaskiwin is located around 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.