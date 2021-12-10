6 classes of students dismissed in Windsor-Essex on Thursday

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed a total of six classes of students and three bus cohorts after learning of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Cases reported include:

Our lady of Annunciation Catholic Elementary – four confirmed cases, two classes dismissed, two bus cohorts dismissed.

Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School – one confirmed case, one class of students dismissed, one bus cohort dismissed

St Joseph’s Catholic High School – three confirmed cases, three classes dismissed

According to the school board, staff were notified of all of the cases Thursday morning and have notified the affected students that they are not to attend school Friday.

The health unit will notify those students when they are able to return to school.