6 COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 145 in hospital

Health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to date to 334.

A spokesperson for the region said the deaths were two women in their 90s, three women in their 80s, and a man in his 80s.

The latest update on the COVID-19 dashboard shows there are 145 COVID-19-positive patients in Waterloo Region hospitals, including 27 in area ICUs.

Another 341 cases were reported on Friday, which includes 290 from Thursday and the rest were added to previous days' totals.

To date, Waterloo Region has confirmed 36,508 cases of COVID-19, including 32,393 recoveries. There are at least 3,407 active cases in Waterloo Region.

There are 77 active outbreaks listed on the region's website, including 39 in long-term care or retirement homes, 27 in congregate settings and 11 in hospitals.

The region's variant of concern breakdown, including resolved cases, is as follows:

3,131 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

4,133 Delta variant

394 Omicron variant

Testing partners have performed 728,385 COVID-19 tests to date. The seven-day average positivity rate is 19.1 per cent.

A total of 1,202,563 vaccine doses have been administered in Waterloo Region so far, including 257,557 third doses. Of the population aged five and older, 87.66 per cent have one dose and 81.85 per cent have two doses.

As for the entire population, 82.96 per cent have one dose and 77.51 per cent have two doses.

In Ontario, there are 4,114 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 590 in ICUs.

The province reported that 54 per cent of the 4,114 hospitalizations are due to COVID-19, while the remaining 46 per cent of people were admitted for other reasons but have now tested positive for the virus. Eighty-two per cent of patients are in ICU primarily due to COVID-19, while 18 per cent of cases are there primarily for other reasons, but also have the virus.

Another 7,165 cases were confirmed on Friday, although officials say those numbers are underestimated due to testing limitations.

Ontario has reported 984,359 COVID-19 cases to date, including 898,589 recoveries and 10,865 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto