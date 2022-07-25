6 coworkers win $1M shared Lotto 6/49 jackpot
A group of six friends who had bought lottery tickets together for three years finally won a shared $1 million prize.
Susanne Solano, from St. Albert, said she had purchased the ticket for the group of coworkers and discovered they won after checking the Lotto Spot! App last month.
"I checked the ticket on the app and immediately went to the store to make sure I was seeing things right," Solano said in a statement. "Once I was done at the store, I set up a meeting to let the rest of the group know."
"I was completely shocked," Solano added.
She organized a Zoom meeting to inform that each of them would take home a $166,667 jackpot.
"I was the last one who knew," said Dean Lunt, another player with the group. "I was out for a walk and left my phone behind."
Their winning ticket was purchased at the St. Albert Husky at 10 Inglewood Drive on June 16. They won by precisely matching Guaranteed Prize Draw number 34919109-02.
The group says they all have similar plans on how they will spend the money, including investing in savings, paying off bills, and planning future trips.
