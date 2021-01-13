One Edmonton Police Service officer has a minor injury after six police cruisers crashed during a convoy headed to Calgary Police Service’s headquarters for Sgt. Andrew Harnett's funeral.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, at around 11 a.m., the six police cruisers were east on McKnight Blvd approaching 47 Street when they crashed, EPS said.

The cruisers were not part of the official funeral procession, but were part of a convoy from Edmonton to pay their respects at Sgt. Harnett's funeral, said police.

Of the 12 officers involved – a driver and front passenger in each cruiser – only one reported a minor injury, EPS said.

No civilian cars were involved in the collision, police said.

No vehicles have been written off, but two of the cruisers have minor mechanical and body damage, three have minor body damage, and one has no damage, EPS said.

The cost of the repairs and damages have not been determined.

EPS Major Collision Major Investigations Section continues to investigate the cause of the crash.