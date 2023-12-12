6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police

Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.

The crash happened on the overpass at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail around 10:15 a.m.

Edmonton Police Service says the dump truck turned left westbound towards Yellowhead Trail in front of the bus.

Six people from the bus were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police confirmed.

The crash is under investigation.

ETS released a written statement about the crash.

"We take the safety of our passengers and staff seriously," Ryan Birch of ETS said. "We appreciate the assistance of emergency services staff who responded to the collision and we will support EPS in their investigation."