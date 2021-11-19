6 impaired drivers caught in Yorkton during daytime traffic stops: RCMP
RCMP stopped six impaired drivers during daytime hours while conducting a traffic initiative in Yorkton.
Five of the drivers tested positive for THC (cannabis) and one was under the influence of alcohol.
“What may be surprising is the drivers who tested positive were stopped during the daytime – one around 9:30 in the morning. Motorists need to remain vigilant at all times of day,” Cpl. Bryce Pender of the RCMP Roving Traffic Unit said in a news release.
One driver’s license was suspended for 120 days with a seven day impound. The others received a three-day suspension and vehicle impound.
Members of the RCMP’s Roving Traffic Unit and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers were conducting traffic safety enforcement over a 48-hour period between Nov. 15-17.
The RCMP estimates 100 vehicles were pulled over during the initiative.
-
WRPS officer charged with impaired driving in-off duty crash in TorontoAn early morning crash in Toronto has resulted in a Waterloo regional police officer now facing charges of operation while impaired and over 80.
-
Calgarians celebrate repeal of contentious agriculture laws in IndiaCelebrations were held in Calgary on Friday following an announcement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will repeal controversial agriculture laws that sparked yearlong protests by farmers in that country, as well as several parts of North America and England.
-
'The Grove' at the Western Fair District is growingAfter two years, The Grove at the Western Fair District is expanding its agri-hub with more food-based businesses coming onboard.
-
2 EPS officers, including 'top cop' in 2019, charged with assaultTwo Edmonton Police Service officers have been charged with assault after an arrest in 2019.
-
Murder charge reduced for two men accused in 2019 Barrie stabbingThree men facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Barrie man appeared before a judge Friday, where the charges were reduced for two of them.
-
Calgary kids set to enjoy free sneak peak of ATP's 'In Wonderland'Sunday night, holiday theatre season will kick off with a special performance of Alberta Theatre Projects' In Wonderland.
-
Ottawa police searching for a missing 14-year-old boyOttawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, last seen over two weeks ago.
-
Driver critical after crash north of Tiverton, Ont.One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.
-
Misinformation, negative interactions prompts Sudbury's health unit to close comments on its Facebook pagePublic Health Sudbury & Districts announced Friday it was closing comments on its Facebook page for a trial period.