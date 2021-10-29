6 injured, 2 in critical condition after fiery crash on snowy Coquihalla Highway

A serious crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions for several hours Friday, sending six people to hospital, two of them in critical condition.

The multi-vehicle collision happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the Larson Hill portion of Highway 5, about 36 kilometres south of Merritt.

Merritt RCMP said in a news release that the crash involved a semi truck with a trailer and four passenger vehicles.

"When officers arrived, four of the five vehicles involved were on fire," police said in their release.

BC Emergency Health Services told Castanet News a total of six people were taken to hospital as a result of the collision. Two of them were taken to hospital by helicopter in critical condition, while the other four were transported by ground ambulances.

Snow was falling on the highway Friday morning, and images from the crash scene show significant accumulation on the roadway.

"This is a stark reminder for people that winter is here," said Merritt RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Josh Roda in the release.

"Snow and speed don't mix, and everyone driving on our highways needs to slow down and have winter tires or chains."

Mounties are asking the public for dash cam video of the collision or the events leading up to it. They're also asking witnesses who haven't already spoken to police to come forward.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours after the crash. Shortly before 4 p.m., DriveBC tweeted that the southbound lanes had reopened.