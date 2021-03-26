6 kinds of drugs seized by Drayton Valley RCMP following search warrant

Three Albertans have been charged for multiple-drug related offences in Drayton Valley.

Drayton Valley RCMP said in a news release Friday they executed a search warrant on Tuesday after a two-month long investigation.

Police seized what they believed to be 128 grams of cocaine, 147 grams of methamphetamine, 1400 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), oxycodone, fentanyl, and 38 vape pens filled with an unknown substance.

Stolen ID cards, a loaded .40-calibre handgun, and brass knuckles were also seized.

Two residents of Drayton Valley, 34-year-old Joey Lee Gallie and 30-year-old Chantel Marie Lapointe, were charged.

Gallie has been charged with:

five counts of failure to comply;

three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order;

one count of possession of a controlled substance;

one count of unsafe storage of a firearm;

one count of possession of a prohibited firearm; and

one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Gallie will appear in Drayton Valley Provincial Court on April 1. He remains in custody.

Lapointe faces two charges of fail to comply and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She has been released from custody following an interim judicial hearing and will appear back in court in Drayton Valley on April 6.

A 28-year-old woman from Blairmore, Alta.,was also arrested. She faces three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The 28-year-old woman was released from custody on an appearance notice and will appear in court at Drayton Valley on May 18.

Police said all three people arrested had outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

In a news release, Cpl. Ryan Hoetmer of Drayton Valley RCMP said drug enforcement is a priority for Drayton Valley.

“Enforcement of drug trafficking has been identified as a priority by the community of Drayton Valley. Drug traffickers exploit individuals with addictions leading to an increase in property crime and drug overdoses within our community.”

“Drayton Valley RCMP remains committed to the enforcement of those who choose to profit off these addictions,” he added.