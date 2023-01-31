6 local bands nominated for Juno awards
Six Edmonton-area bands were included in the Juno Awards nominations announced Tuesday morning.
Those nominees were part of more than 15 artists from Alberta that received recognition.
Local band Altameda has been nominated for a Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year.
Beppie Music is one of five children's album nominees, while The Bearhead Sisters and Cikwes Nehiyaw Soul are up for the Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year award.
The duo, Troy Snaterse and Erik Grice, released their third album, Born Losers, last year after dealing with the grief of a lost loved one and the near death of Snaterse’s father.
Other local acts nominated this year are The McDades and Rare Americans. The McDades are nominated for Traditional Roots Album, while Rare Americans boast a nomination for Breakthrough Group of the year.
Toronto’s The Weeknd leads this year with six nominations including Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year, while Avril Lavinge and Tate McRae are tied for five nominations each.
The Junos Awards are being held at Rogers Place on March 13 at 6 p.m. where actor Simu Lui will be hosting the awards ceremony. For the full list of nominations, click here.
