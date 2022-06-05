$6-million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold somewhere in Toronto
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Phil Tsekouras
Check your pockets: A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $6 million was sold somewhere in Toronto.
The jackpot is part of Saturday night’s draw, which saw a second prize ticket worth $109,168.10 and an Encore ticket worth $100,000 also sold in Toronto, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said.
The winning numbers are: 14 – 24 – 32 – 36 – 37 – 48 – Bonus 17.
Players have one year from the date of the draw to collect their winnings.
Last week, the OLG said that an unclaimed Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million -- which was also purchased in Toronto -- is about to expire.
READ MORE: Lotto Max player about to lose $1-million prize with ticket set to expire
