6 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Island Health

Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Eighteen deaths were reported across the province over the past 24 hours, including the ones confirmed in Island Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,643 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 177 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 120 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the BCCDC.

That total is down from 151 reported Tuesday, but up from 87 confirmed last week on Jan. 26.

Eight people are in intensive care Wednesday, up from seven confirmed on Tuesday but down from 10 reported on Jan. 26.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 4, 61 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in Island Health, including 15 patients who required critical care.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that many people were testing positive for COVID-19 while attending a hospital for a different matter, and that hospitalizations in the province have likely peaked.

"As much as 60 or 70 per cent (of hospitalizations), especially younger people, are here for other reasons and tested positive," said Henry.

NEW CASES

B.C. health officials say 222 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

Across the province, 1,776 cases of the illness were confirmed over the past 24 hours, including the ones found in Island Health, according to the Health Ministry.

While not everyone who suspects they have COVID-19 is able to get a PCR test in B.C., health officials say test results still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

There are currently 25,959 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,593 active cases in Island Health.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, roughly 90 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.1 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 47 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses, according to the Ministry of Health.