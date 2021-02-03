The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six additional deaths and 39 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 332 people.

As of Wednesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,233 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,449 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

10 are related to outbreaks

11 are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 are considered community acquired

16 are still under investigation

WECHU says 452 cases are considered active. There are 68 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and nine people are in the ICU.

There are 39 outbreaks in the region, including 17 at LTC and retirement homes, 16 at workplaces, and six hospital outbreaks.