6 Most Expensive Homes in Saskatoon

Housing sales in Saskatoon are well above long-term averages, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

However, the industry has been plagued with low inventory, SRA said. But for those looking for luxury homes in the city, there are still some top options.

Here are six of the most expensive homes on the market in Saskatoon.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home overlooks the South Saskatchewan River and features a private rear courtyard. Buyers will enjoy the built-in cooking area outside, recessed spa, second-floor balcony and elevator. It was built in 2014 and offers 4,684 square feet of space all fit with premiums quality finishing.

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home is across the street from the South Saskatchewan River and offers amazing views. With 4,247 square feet, this home, built in 2015, has a private courtyard, roof-top terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows. It also comes with a temperature-controlled, 700-bottle wine room and a smart light system.

One of Saskatoon’s original mansions, this 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home was designed by Frank P. Martin, a well-known architect from the 1900s. Renovations have kept the original plan while updating the wiring, plumbing and more. This home features a private rooftop patio, a third-floor self-contained suite that is separate from the rest of the home, and the original carriage house with a loft.

Located on a corner lot in the River Heights area, this 5-level split offers amazing views of the river. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home has a lot to offer in 2,144 square feet. There is a two-tiered deck that wraps around two sides of the home, providing outdoor living space, an insulated garage and an 1800-bottle wine room.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1962 by George Kerr in the Mid-Century Modern Style. The 3,577-square-foot home includes a large art studio, a floating staircase, a 20-foot ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers views of the green space in Grosvenor Park and is a short walk to the University of Saskatchewan.

Located in The Willows, this 3,042 square foot home backs onto green space and a walking path. With seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, there is an abundance of space throughout the home. It was also built to make the most of the natural light with plenty of windows. The home also comes with a walk-in pantry, wet bar, four-car garage and outdoor patio for entertaining.