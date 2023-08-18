6 Most Expensive Homes in Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s real estate market continues to break records. According to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association, the industry has seen a 17 per cent increase over long-term trends.

Those looking for luxury homes in the city still have some top options. Here are six of the most expensive homes on the market in Saskatoon.

Amazing views, a private courtyard, a roof-top terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows are just a few of the features in this 4,247-square-foot home. Across the street from the South Saskatchewan River, the home offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also comes with a temperature-controlled, 700-bottle wine room and a smart light system.

Comfort, luxury and elegance come together in this 4,690-square-foot home. With eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a den, a butler’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry, and a custom designed outdoor patio area, including a gas fireplace, this home has it all. It also features custom fountains on both corners in the backyard and a second-floor balcony.

A unique find, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom home is an acreage within city limits that offers the tranquillity of rural living with urban accessibility. Several interior updates to the 2,080-square-foot home add to the luxury aesthetic, including porcelain countertops, new flooring in the basement and tile work in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Built in the early 1900s as one of the city’s original mansions, this updated home has retained its architectural charm. Bathrooms, windows and hardwood floors have been modernized, and the original carriage house has been converted into a garage with a storage loft. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house features a rooftop patio and self-contained suite on the third floor. With 4,109 square feet, this home provides a short walk to some of the city’s top attractions, including the river, the University of Saskatchewan, and the Remai Art Gallery.

With panoramic windows, a 10-foot ceiling in the master bedroom and a basement with a 19-foot ceiling, this 2,841-square-foot home offers ample space for homeowners. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house also features a gas fireplace, a balcony on the second floor, in-floor heating, and a heated garage.

Built on the riverfront, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo offers 1,740 square feet and overlooks the South Saskatchewan River. The building elevator opens up to your suite, and there is an oversized front balcony for entertaining and in-floor heating. Residents also have access to the rooftop patio. The building is sustainable and energy efficient and each unit has a parking spot with electric vehicle charging capabilities.