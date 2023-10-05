6 night shooting training sessions scheduled for Lethbridge

The police want Lethbridge residents to know if they hear a few shots fired in October, they may be overhearing a night shooting training session.

Lethbridge police are conducting a number of night shooting training sessions, including tonight, Oct. 5, from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Other sessions are scheduled for Oct. 10, 17, 19 and 30. A session is also scheduled for Nov. 1.

The training sessions will all take place at the Lethbridge Fish and Game Range, although on some of the dates, training may also take place at the police range.

