6 people charged after $1.3M in drugs, $150K found in Toronto armed robbery investigation

Six people have been arrested after Toronto police found about $1.3 million in drugs and about $150,000 in cash during a robbery investigation.

The investigation began on Jan. 15 after officers responded to a break and enter call in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road, near Yonge Street.

Police say a woman met up with a man who was known to her and entered his vehicle. Once inside, two men in disguises pointed a firearm at the woman. The men allegedly stole the woman’s phone and keys before driving to her residence and breaking in.

After the break and enter, the woman was pushed out of the vehicle, police say.

The men then fled the area.

A suspect vehicle was found a few days later in downtown Toronto, near Adelaide and Peter streets.

Police say a loaded handgun was found on a suspect at the time.

Three people were taken into custody in connection with the incident. Mississauga resident Oumer Bekri, 26, British Columbia resident Daniel Ofori, 30, and Toronto resident Jugraj Randhawa, 32,are each facing multiple charges including robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, forcible confinement and breaking and entering.

Police say four other search warrants were executed over the course of the investigation, and police seized three additional loaded, restricted handguns and about $150,000 in cash.

They also found over eight kilograms of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.

Investigators say the drugs have a combined street value of about $1.3 million.

An additional three people were taken into custody and charged with a combined 45 additional offences.

Police have identified the suspects as Mississauga resident Naima Kanamugire, 22, Toronto resident Abririzaq Unle, 26, and Ajax resident Ali Jaballah, 26.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.