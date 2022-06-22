6 people charged after Airdrie RCMP seize $150K in stolen goods

Six people are facing charges after Airdrie RCMP recovered a total of $150,000 worth of stolen goods in the past month.

On May 10, officers seized $20,000 worth of stolen property from Rocky View County, including tools, generators, personal items and identity documents.

Then, between June 8 and June 15, RCMP seized two stolen vehicles, a stolen utility trailer, a stolen travel trailer and a stolen skid steer from Rocky View County.

Police say the following people have been charged as a result of these investigations: