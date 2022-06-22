6 people charged after Airdrie RCMP seize $150K in stolen goods
Six people are facing charges after Airdrie RCMP recovered a total of $150,000 worth of stolen goods in the past month.
On May 10, officers seized $20,000 worth of stolen property from Rocky View County, including tools, generators, personal items and identity documents.
Then, between June 8 and June 15, RCMP seized two stolen vehicles, a stolen utility trailer, a stolen travel trailer and a stolen skid steer from Rocky View County.
Police say the following people have been charged as a result of these investigations:
- Baljinder Sandhu, 31, of Calgary, with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
- Sarbjit Singh, 40, of Calgary, with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
- Sukhjit Dhaliwal, 46, of Calgary, with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
- Tirath Gill, 25, of Calgary, with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order;
- Dharminder Gosal, 41, of Calgary, with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and
- Juanita Morrissey, 45, of Balzac, Alta., with possession of identity documents, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.