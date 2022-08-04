iHeartRadio

6 people displaced after fire

A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton/CTV New Windsor)

Six people have been displaced after a residential fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene on Meadowbrook Lane near Lauzon Parkway on Wednesday evening.

According to Windsor fire, the cause has been listed as accidental and damage is estimated at $60,000.

12