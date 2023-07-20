iHeartRadio

6 people displaced after fire in southwest Calgary


Six people are out of their homes following a fire in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home along Sierra Nevada Close S.W. at about 6:30 p.m.

By the time they arrived, flames had spread to a second home.

More and a dozen fire trucks responded to the blaze and soon brought it under control.

The fire is under investigation.

