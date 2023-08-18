6 people in hospital after serious crash in Pictou County

The RCMP says six people are in hospital after a serious crash in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County Thursday night.

Pictou County District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a crash in Union Centre around 11:45 p.m.

Police say a Kia Rio left Gairloch Road and went through a ditch, then across a private property before stopping in a tree line.

Four females and two males were in the sedan during the crash. Police say they all were taken to hospital with injuries, which ranged from minor to life-threatening.

Police have not released their ages.

A section of Gairloch Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.