6 people reported missing believed to be victims of fatal crash in Barrie
Barrie police are investigating a fatal collision that killed six people early Sunday morning.
Officers discovered a single-vehicle crash on McKay Road, near County Road 27, around 2 a.m.
Police say all six occupants inside died in the collision. Investigators believe they are the same six people that were reported missing to police late Saturday night.
According to a press release from the City of Barrie, the area where the accident occurred is the site of a construction project and has been closed since the spring.
"The road has been fully closed and signed accordingly for many months," the release said.
Heartfelt condolences have been pouring in since the news broke this morning.
The City of Barrie lowered flags to half-mast, saying that they were heartbroken to hear the news.
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman tweeted that there would be many in the community in need of support in the coming days and weeks.
"Let's all please remember to show the strength of Barrie's compassion at this time and give respect and space to the families on this awful day and in the days ahead as our community grieves," Lehman tweeted.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
