6 police officers killed in Canada since September
The death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala Tuesday marks the sixth police death in Canada since September, but an expert is warning the numbers do not represent a trend.
Michael Arntfield, a criminologist and professor at Western University, says the recent deaths are concerning and an indication of how dangerous policing has become, given the growing responsibilities of officers.
But Arntfield, a former officer himself, says police deaths are still rare and the string of tragedies does not represent a growing trend.
Pierzchala was shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont., about 45 kilometres southwest of Hamilton.
The head of the Police Association of Ontario says it's "heartbreaking," and says members are waiting to learn more about the suspects involved.
Four other police officers have been killed while on duty since the fall, along with one off-duty officer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.
------
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on WinnipegThe possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
-
Second victim of fatal Middlesex Centre crash identifiedA GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of 16-year-old Lola May Fentie, the second victim of a fatal rollover crash in Middlesex Centre from Dec. 22.
-
Orillia rink reopens after month long closure due to Legionella linkA mechanical problem and a Legionella outbreak have kept Orillia’s Rotary Place closed since early November.
-
Saskatoon towing company 'double' booked during snowstormThe city is expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow by the end of Wednesday; coupled with what the city already received on Christmas, it’s creating trouble for drivers in the city.
-
What can Sudbury can expect weather-wise on New Year’s Eve?Environment and Climate Change Canada says that an air mass from the Gulf of Mexico will bring a stint of milder weather to the region, with temperatures expected to reach 7°C by Friday.
-
'I will make sure people stay here forever,' Sunwing rep says to Ontario family stuck in CancunA Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico “forever.”
-
Edmonton mom says family has saved $25K since going car-freeAn Edmonton woman says her family has saved $25,000 since selling both of their vehicles and switching to bikes.
-
Edmonton woman wants change after she, her service dog were left waiting for a taxiMarla Smith and her service dog Kuno like to spend time doing things around the city, so she's not very happy about being left at Rogers Place last Friday with no ride.
-
2 Regina teenagers charged in weapons offenceTwo teenagers in Regina are facing weapons charges following investigation into an incident with bear spray on Tuesday night.