6 students pepper sprayed outside Edmonton school after confrontation: EPSB

Six students were treated for pepper spray after an incident at Mary Butterworth School on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools, several individuals approached the school shortly before 3:30 p.m. and there was a confrontation involving pepper spray.

Staff members called 911, and police and firefighters responded.

The students who were pepper sprayed were treated on scene by first responders.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. The school has activated the Division’s Critical Incident Support Services (CISS) team, which is a group of trained social workers and psychologists who support schools in the aftermath of emergencies. The CISS team will be available to support staff and students starting tomorrow morning," said Veronica Jubinville of EPSB in a written statement.

A letter has been sent home to families to let them know about the incident and the support available to students.

Police are investigating.