6 vehicles torched in northeast Alberta in about 2 hours; RCMP searching for arsonists
Police in Fort McMurray are investigating three overnight vehicle arsons in that community and three more in the hamlet of Janvier.
It started on July 16 at 11:30 p.m. when police and firefighters were called to a vehicle on fire in front of a home in Janvier.
About a half an hour later, Mounties found a burnt-out vehicle on the access road to the hamlet.
Then, at about 1:30 a.m. police and firefighters were called to a wildfire near Janvier.
"Once on scene, a third vehicle arson was discovered. The fire had spread to the surrounding forest, causing greater damage to the area," Cst. Mary Leger wrote in a Monday news release.
That same morning at 1 a.m., police were called to two vehicles on fire along Centennial Drive in Fort McMurray, and 50 minutes later officers and firefighters responded to a sixth vehicle arson near Cobblestone Bay.
No injuries were reported in any of the blazes.
Anyone with information or video of the scenes is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Janvier is about 400 kilometres northeast of Edmonton and 120 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray.
