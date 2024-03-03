6-week-old baby found inside vehicle involved in impaired driving collision in Etobicoke: OPP
CP24.com Journalist
Joanna Lavoie
A six-week-old baby was located inside a vehicle involved in an alleged impaired driving collision in Etobicoke, says the OPP.
The single-vehicle crash happened in the Alderwood area, near the Queen Elizabeth Way and Evans Avenue.
“Fortunately, there were no injuries to involved parties,” police said in a March 3 post on X.
A 25-year-old woman from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving.
