6-year-old in hospital after being shot by 4-year-old: Manitoba RCMP

A six-year-old is in hospital and one man has been arrested after a four-year-old shot a gun on Peguis First Nation.

The Manitoba RCMP began to investigate the incident on Monday at 11:10 p.m., after learning that a six-year-old was brought to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police allege that earlier in the night, children at a Peguis First Nation home gained access to a gun. Mounties said a four-year-old shot the gun, striking the six-year-old child.

The six-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in relation to this incident and seized five guns, a cross bow, and ammunition.

One man was arrested and is facing a charge of unlawful storage of a firearm. He was released from custody with an upcoming court date.

The RCMP continues to investigate the incident.