3 boys, 3 girls arrested for damaging public washrooms in Innisfil
Three boys and three girls are accused of vandalizing washrooms at Innisfil Town Square.
Police say the six teenagers, ages 13 and 14, damaged the public washrooms on Innisfil Beach Road on Wednesday evening.
Officers located the suspects nearby and placed them under arrest.
"Damaging or defacing property belonging to another person or the public is a criminal offence," police stated in a release.
Each was charged with mischief under $5,000 and released to their parents with a future court date.
"The costs of vandalism affect everyone in addition to negatively impacting public spaces created for the enjoyment of residents and visitors," South Simcoe police added.
The identities of the six accused are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
-
New Brunswick couple with ties to Ukraine weighs in on conflict a year laterFriday marks one year since Russia attacked Ukraine. The country is marking the sombre anniversary by remembering the lives lost to the war, while still waiting for peace.
-
Manitoba, federal government reach health-care dealThe federal government says in a news release that it has signed an agreement in principle to invest $6.74 billion over 10 years in Manitoba's health-care system.
-
Police seize meth, cocaine and guns from home near Kingston, Ont.A 35-year-old man is facing drugs and gun charges after police raided a home northwest of Kingston.
-
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after todayToronto is hurdling past a winter milestone. Here’s when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March:
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes FridayGas prices are down in all three Maritime provinces Friday.
-
Snow in forecast for much of B.C. starting Friday in the north, then moving southEnvironment Canada is forecasting heavy snow across much of British Columbia in the coming days, with up to 30 centimetres projected for parts of the south coast.
-
17-year-old charged with assaulting his mother: CKPSChatham-Kent police say a 17-year-old has been charged with assault after an argument with his mother.
-
VicPD issues new alert on wanted woman who failed to appear in court last fallVictoria police are once again asking the public for help locating a 44-year-old woman wanted on a province-wide warrant.