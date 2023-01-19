6 youth charged in Calgary swarming attack on 17th Avenue

Six youth have been charged and more charges are expected against two others after a swarming attack along 17th Avenue that severely injured two people.

The incident began inside a Shoppers Drug Mart in Lower Mount Royal., located in the 800 block of 17th Avenue S.W., at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Police say a group of male youths were asked to leave the store after "causing a disturbance," and though they did exit, they stayed just outside the entrance.

The swarming happened after an employee left the Shoppers when his shift had finished.

Investigators say the victim became engaged in a "verbal altercation" with the group that escalated, leading to him being "repeatedly" physically assaulted.

"Another store employee attempted to intervene and was also assaulted by the group," police said in a Thursday news release.

On Monday, six of the eight youth believed to have been involved were charged with assault and aggravated assault.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.

The youth, who are between the ages of 15 and 17, cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Since Monday, investigators have identified a seventh suspect and are in the process of trying to speak with him about his involvement.

"This person is believed to be 18 years old and can be named once charges are officially laid," police said.

Investigators are also working to determine the age and identity of the eighth person involved.

He is described as being an "average height" for a male between the ages of 16 and 18, with a slim build.

At the time, he was wearing a dark winter jacket with a black fur-lined hood, black sweatpants and white running shoes.

Due to the potential he is a youth, police are unable to share CCTV photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident or the people involved is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.