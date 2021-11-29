60 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region over weekend

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 60 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Monday’s update includes 10 cases from Sunday, 27 from Saturday and 23 on Friday.

The latest cases bring Waterloo Region to 20,893 COVID-19 cases to date, including 20,349 recoveries and 307 deaths. Active cases dropped by 13, now sitting at 235.

There are seven people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including three in the ICU.

There are 12 active outbreaks in the region.

Another 92 cases have screened positive for a variant concern.

The breakdown of the 7,184 variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,676 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

The region’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard now shows data for an eligible population aged five and older. The region started administering vaccines to children between five and 11 on Friday.

Of the eligible population, 82.34 per cent have received one dose, while 79.17 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As for the entire population of Waterloo Region, 77.97 per cent have one dose, while 74.99 per cent have both doses.

Ontario reported 788 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The seven-day average for new cases is now at 783, up from 656 a week ago.

The province announced its first two confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant over the weekend.

To date, Ontario has reported 617,803 lab-confirmed cases of the disease, including 600,990 recoveries and 9,997.

With files from CTV Toronto