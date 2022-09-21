60-day Trans-Canada Highway closure looms in Kicking Horse Canyon
Construction on the Kicking Horse Canyon Project will see a section of the Trans-Canada Highway closed for nearly two months beginning next week.
Starting at noon on Monday, Sept. 26, Highway 1 will be closed to traffic between Golden, B.C. to the west and Yoho National Park to the east.
The closure is expected to remain in place until Dec. 1 but will temporarily reopen from noon on Oct. 7 through noon on Oct. 11 to accommodate Thanksgiving weekend travellers.
Detours will be in place utilizing Highway 93S and Highway 95.
Yoho National Park officials confirm the national park and the town of Field, B.C. will remain open to visitors throughout the highway closure.
The project, which is transforming the two-lane highway into a four-lane roadway with fewer bends and turns, is expected to be completed during the 2023-24 winter season.
For the latest updates on the project visit Kicking Horse Canyon.
