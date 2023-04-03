$60 million lottery ticket sold in Winnipeg

Someone in Winnipeg may have woken up this weekend $60 million richer.

The winning ticket for the March 31 Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in the Manitoba capital.

The jackpot is tabbed at $60 million.

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47 and 50. The bonus number is 48.

Someone in Ontario is also Maxmillions winner and will be walking away with $1 million.

The Western Canadian Lottery Corporation has yet to announce the identity of the $60 million winner.