60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, active cases highest since mid-June

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the third time in eight days there have been more than 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

There are no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 29.076 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 594 deaths.

There are now 433 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest number of active cases in the capital since mid-June.

The 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 50 cases on Wednesday, 25 cases on Tuesday and 52 cases on Monday.

Across Ontario, there are 864 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Health officials say there are 162 new cases in Toronto, 122 in Peel Region and 78 in York Region.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 864 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday, 655 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 209 cases involving fully vaccinated residents of Ontario.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 178 of the 191 people in Ontario hospital ICUs are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 7 to Sept. 13): 36.1 (up from 34.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 8 to Sept. 14): 3.4 per cent (down from 3.6 per cent Sept. 6-12)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 805,435 (+1,652)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 748,115 (2,071)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 433 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 410 active cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 37 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,049.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are nine people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, up from eight people on Wednesday.

Three people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 5 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 3 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (2,489 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (3,809 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 18 new cases (6,561 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (4,465 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (3,824 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,417 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,009 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,109 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (863 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (527 total cases)

Unknown: One case reassigned (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 539

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 31 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,691

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,000 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 14.

A total of 2,856 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Ten new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: Two outbreaks

Workplace - Warehouse: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Camp 2021-08-27 (Aug. 27)

Camp 2021-08-31 (Aug. 31)

Camp 2021-09-04 (Sept. 4)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14) NEW)

Garderie éducative Renée Tassé (Aug. 22)

Grandir Ensemble Pierre Elliott Trudeau Daycare (Sept. 6)

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: