60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.
A total of 579 residents with COVID-19 have died.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (14), Far North Central (two), Far North East (six), North West (two), North Central (five), Saskatoon (13), Central West (one), Central East (three), Regina (one), South West (three) and South East (six) zones. Four new cases are pending residence information.
As of Wednesday, there are 483 cases considered active. A total of 56 people are in hospital related to the virus, including 12 in intensive care.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 50, or 4.1 per 100,000 population.
A total of 1,418,959 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province – up 1,057 doses from Tuesday.
There have been 12,366 variants of concern detected in Saskatchewan. Of the 8,198 cases with lineage results, 7,069 are Alpha, 10 are Beta, 431 are Gamma and 688 are Delta. Delta variant cases rose by 57 from Tuesday’s data.
