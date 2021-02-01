The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

As of Monday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,159 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11214 people who have recovered.

This is the second day in a row no new COVID-related deaths were reported in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has remains at 316 people.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

11 are related to outbreaks

6 are related to close contacts

5 are considered community acquired

38 are still under investigation

WECHU says 629 cases are considered active. There are 73 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 12 people are in the ICU.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for the region. Inoculation started in Windsor-Essex on Dec. 22. So far 9,858 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and 5,296 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

There are 40 outbreaks in the region, including 17 at LTC and retirement homes, 17 at workplaces, and six hospital outbreaks.