60 per cent of eligible Albertans have now had a first shot; province adds 512 new cases on Friday

More than 60 per cent of eligible Albertans have now received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the province's Friday update.

That level of first dose vaccinations means the province could move to Stage 2 of its reopening plan as soon as June 10, provided the threshold of fewer than 500 COVID-19 patients in hospital is also met.

More than half of the province's total population has also now received at least a first dose, about 2.2 million Albertans. More than 363,000 are fully immunized.

The province also reported 512 new cases on Friday, with active cases falling below 9,000, down to 8,760, for the first time since April 1.

Seven more Albertans, ranging in age from their 50s to 70s, were also reported to have died Tuesday. There have now been 2,206 deaths due to COVID-19 in Alberta since the start of the pandemic.

There are 517 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 147 in intensive care units.

The province reported a 6.95 per cent test positivity Friday based on 7,703 tests.

Stage 2 of the reopening plan increases the number allowed at outdoor social gatherings to up to 20 people and also includes a return of in-person dining at restaurants, some indoor recreation and the resumption of youth and adult sports, among other changes.