60-year-old cyclist critically injured in collision in Uxbridge
A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after a collision in Uxbridge Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Regional Highway 47 and Old Stouffville Road just before noon.
Durham Regional Police said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.
The victim was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Traffic Services Branch responding to Reg Hwy 47 between Old Stouffville Road and Toronto Street South in Uxbridge for a cyclist struck by a vehicle. Victim has life threatening injuries. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/UEiXDTYxg8— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 22, 2021