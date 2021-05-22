60-year-old cyclist critically injured in collision in Uxbridge

A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after a collision in Uxbridge Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Regional Highway 47 and Old Stouffville Road just before noon.

Durham Regional Police said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

