60-year-old man charged after indecent act near Burnaby elementary school: RCMP

Charges have been approved against a 60-year-old man in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident near an elementary school in Burnaby late last year.

In a news release Thursday, Burnaby RCMP said the incident occurred on Nov. 10, 2022, when a man exposed himself to children near Maywood Community School.

Mounties released photos of a person of interest the next day, in hopes that someone could identify him.

A second plea was made shortly after, when police said they learned the person of interest was nearly struck by a passing vehicle moments after the alleged indecent act.

"On April 6, 2023, after a months-long investigation, BC Prosecution Service approved charges against 60-year-old Karoly Molnar," RCMP said in the release.

Molnar faces two charges, including one for indecent act and another for the exposure of genitals to a person under the age of 16.

"The most vulnerable individuals in our community are our youth and children. The safety of our community's children is a top priority," said Sgt. Aly Mohan.

"I'm proud of our High Risk Offender unit for the dedication and perseverance they displayed in this investigation. I'm also very impressed and thankful for the community members that stepped up to assist our investigators," Mohan added.

Molnar has numerous conditions he must abide by while he awaits his court date, RCMP said.