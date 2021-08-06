60-year-old man dead after assault in East Vancouver park, VPD homicide unit investigating
Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to a homicide in a busy East Vancouver park Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to Grandview Park on Commercial Drive around 1:30 p.m. for reports of an assault in progress, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Friday.
There, officers found 60-year-old Vancouver resident Gilles Hebert, who had been assaulted and was unconscious, police said.
He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police did not name the 39-year-old who was arrested after the incident, and said their investigation is ongoing.
“Investigators believe a number of people may have been walking or driving by at the time this happened and may have not realized the severity of the assault,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.
“We need anyone with information to come forward.”
Police are asking witnesses to contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Thursday's incident is the 12th homicide of 2021 in Vancouver, according to police.
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.