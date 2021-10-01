61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, COVID-19 related hospitalizations increase

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in new cases in five days.

Twenty-six of the 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents under the age of 20.

No new deaths were reported in the capital.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 29,891 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 596 deaths.

The 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 55 new cases on Thursday and 41 cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 668 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials say there are 110 new cases in Toronto, 65 in Peel Region and 55 in York Region.

There are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, the second straight day with more than 30 cases.

UNVACCINAED CASES

Of the 668 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 502 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

One-hundred and 66 cases involve fully vaccinated people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 156 of the 163 people in Ontario hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 23 to Sept. 29): 32.1 (Up from 32.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 24 to Sept. 30): 2.1 per cent (down from 2.3 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.89

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 817,185 (+1,175)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 768,924 (+2,580)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 391 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 387 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 58 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,904.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 19 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, up from 17 people in hospital on Thursday.

Ten people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 3 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 0

40-49: 4 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 4 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 5 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 10 new cases (2,663 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 16 new cases (3,935 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 11 new cases (6,732 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (4,608 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (3,921 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (3,465 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,040 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new case (1,123 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new case (868 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 657

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,598

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 104

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,439 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 29.

A total of 3,221 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 31 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Seven new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Six new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Social event - private: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19)

Service a l'Enfance et a la jeunesse MIFO - Orleans (Sept. 19)

Joan Of Arc Academy (Sept. 21)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Sept. 22)

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 22)

Centre Parascolaire Alpha (Sept. 23)

St. John the Apostle elementary school (Sept. 23)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Chapman Mills Elementary School (Sept. 28)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne (Sept. 28) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: