61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over the past three days.

WECHU says 23 cases were reported on Saturday, 27 on Sunday and 11 on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has remained at 466 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,705 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,053 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

5 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

5 community outbreaks

4 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

29 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

16 cases are community acquired

4 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

11 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED