61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over the past three days.
WECHU says 23 cases were reported on Saturday, 27 on Sunday and 11 on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has remained at 466 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,705 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,053 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 5 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 5 community outbreaks
- 4 school outbreaks
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 29 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 16 cases are community acquired
- 4 cases are outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 11 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 326,367 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 15,030 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 311,337 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 6,757 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 644,461 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.0% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 82.1% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated