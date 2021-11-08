iHeartRadio

61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over the past three days.

WECHU says 23 cases were reported on Saturday, 27 on Sunday and 11 on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has remained at 466 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,705 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,053 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 5 workplaces
  • 0 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 5 community outbreaks
  • 4 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 29 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 16 cases are community acquired
  • 4 cases are outbreak related
  • 1 case is travel related
  • 11 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 326,367 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 15,030 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 311,337 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 6,757 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
  • A total of 644,461 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 86.0% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 82.1% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
