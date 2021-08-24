61 new COVID-19 infections logged in Simcoe Muskoka
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) logged 61 new COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka over the weekend as infection counts continue to grow week over week.
Public health reports the week of Aug. 15 had a 29 per cent jump in cases compared to the week prior, with 128 total positive tests listed.
The cases listed Monday are in Barrie (21), New Tecumseth (12), Bradford (8), Innisfil (5), Essa (4), Orillia (4), Springwater (2), Collingwood (1), Gravenhurst (1), Wasaga Beach (1), Oro-Medonte (1), and Adjala-Tosorontio (1).
COVID-19 VARIANT CASES
There have been 5,237 cases confirmed to be a variant of concern in the region since the pandemic started.
To date, 4,007 local cases tested positive for the Alpha (B.1.1.7), 167 cases tested positive for the Gamma (P.1), 34 cases tested positive for the Beta (B.1.351), and 358 cases tested positive for the Delta (B.1.617.2).
An additional 671 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern and require further testing to confirm.
There are currently 85 active cases of the variant of concern in Simcoe Muskoka.
Public health has urged residents to continue to follow health measures, such as wearing a mask and socially distancing, with the more transmissible variants dominating case counts.
VACCINATION LATEST
Currently, 81 per cent of those 12 years and older living in Simcoe Muskoka have had at least one dose of vaccine, including 74 per cent of students 12 to 17 years of age who have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Residents born in 2009 or older are eligible for the vaccine and can book an appointment online.
SMDHU hosts several walk-in clinics with no appointment necessary across the region weekly. A complete schedule is available here.
WALK-IN CLINICS SCHEDULE
Mon., Aug. 23
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)
509 Bayfield St., Barrie
11:00am - 5:00pm
North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre
527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tues., Aug. 24
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)
509 Bayfield St., Barrie
11:00am - 5:00pm
Holly Recreation Centre
171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie
4:00pm - 8:00pm
Wasaga Beach Rec Plex
1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Bradford Leisure Centre
471 West Park Ave., Bradford
2pm - 8pm
Thurs., Aug. 26
Rotary Champlain Wendat Park (near the splash pad)
Corner of Scott and Water Streets, Penetanguishene
10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Weber Manufacturing
16566 Highway 12, Midland
2:00pm - 7:00pm
Loretto Fire Hall
2821 Regional Road (Hwy) 50, Loretto
3pm - 7pm
Fri., Aug. 27
Tanger Outlets Cookstown (Old Children's Place store location)
3311 County Road 89, Cookstown
10:30am - 5pm
Sat., Aug. 28
Open Air Dunlop (Dunlop St., Barrie)
10:00am - 4:00pm
Oro-Medonte Community Arena
71 Line 4 N., Oro-Medonte
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Home Hardware Building Centre (parking lot)
104 High St., Collingwood
12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Perkinsfield Pavilion
43 County Rd. 6 South, Perkinsfield
10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sun., Aug. 29
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)
509 Bayfield St., Barrie
11:00am - 5:00pm
Mon., Aug. 30
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)
509 Bayfield St., Barrie
11:00am - 5:00pm
Tues., Aug. 31
Wasaga Beach Rec Plex
1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thurs., Sept. 2
Bradford Leisure Centre
471 West Park Ave., Bradford
6pm - 10pm
Fri., Sept. 3
CN Park - Main Street, next to the boat launch parking
Penetanguishene
10am - 4pm
Sun., Sept. 5
Main Beach - Playland Park Square (parking lot)
40 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tues., Sept. 14
Galaxy Cinemas (party room)
6 Mountain Rd., Collingwood
3pm - 7pm
Thurs., Sept. 16
Wasaga Beach Rec Plex
1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
ONTARIO COVID-19 CASES
Meanwhile, the province reported 722 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, plus two virus-related deaths.
Ontario's health minister said 158 cases are in people who had two doses of the vaccine.
There are currently 178 COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized, of those, at least 141 are in intensive care.