Eleven more families have received the crushing news that loved ones who called Roberta Place Long-Term Care home have died from COVID-19.

Jarlette Health Services, which runs the Barrie facility, reported Sunday that a total of 61 residents have died. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said Friday that 51 people, including an essential caregiver connected to the outbreak, had died.

Health officials have confirmed 10 cases of the more transmissible U.K. B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19. All but two of those cases are connected to Roberta Place.

All but one of the home's residents and more than half its staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared on Jan. 8., a

Dozens of families connected to the long-term care home have signed on to at least two lawsuits, alleging gross negligence.