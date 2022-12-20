61-year-old charged in connection with sexual assault committed on a bus in Vaughan

York Regional Police (YRP) charged a 61-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault that was committed onboard a bus in Vaughan earlier this month.

On Dec. 9, police say the suspect boarded a York Region Transit bus at Vaughan Mills Mall station sometime early that Friday afternoon.

While on the bus, police allege he spoke with a male passenger on the bus before sexually assaulting him.

Vaughan resident Sounder Velusamy was arrested on Dec. 16 and has been charged with sexual assault.

Investigators with YRP’s Special Victims Unit - Sexual Assault Section urge additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (2477) or at www.1800222tips.com.