61-year-old N.S. man dies in Morden collision: RCMP

A 61-year-old Harmony, N.S., man has died following a collision in Kings County.

RCMP say officers responded to a crash in Morden, N.S., at approximately 5:20 a.m. Monday.

Officers say they learned a Ford F-150 was travelling on Morden Rd. when it left the roadway.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say Morden Rd. was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

