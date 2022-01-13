iHeartRadio

62 charges laid against 5 men in vehicle theft investigation: RCMP

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)

RCMP in Surrey say 62 charges have been laid against five men in a motor vehicle theft investigation.

It says the investigation by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team was a joint effort from several departments.

Police say the Crown approved the charges last month against the men, who range in age from 25 to 42.

Three of the men are to be in court Friday, and the others in the coming weeks.

