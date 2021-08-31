62 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 439 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,179 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,213 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

5 cases are community acquired

16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are outbreak related

39 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

2 community outbreak

There are 13 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. Of those, 12 are unvaccinated while one patient is partially vaccinated. Four people are in the ICU. Three of them are unvaccinated.

The health unit website says 2,971 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: